Abducted minor girl recovered in Jammu, accused arrested

Jammu: A 16-year-old girl was recovered by police hours after being allegedly abducted by a man here, officials said on Saturday.



The father of the girl, who is a resident of Muthi, lodged a complaint at Domana police station in the early hours of Saturday claiming that his daughter was abducted by one Ayush Sharma, a resident of Sarwal around Friday midnight, a police official said.

Acting swiftly, he said a police team raided several places in the city and rescued the abducted girl within 10 hours, he said.

He said the girl was handed over to her family and the accused arrested.

—PTI