AAP Leaders to Seek Blessings of Lord Hanuman for Asaduddin Owaisi

Amidst criticism from Asaduddin Owaisi, AAP leaders choose a unique path, attending 'Sundar Kand' recital programs across Delhi's constituencies. Saurabh Bharadwaj's active participation in Chirag Dilli and Raghav Chadha's response highlight the party's unconventional stance.

New Delhi: In response to Asaduddin Owaisi's criticism of the Delhi government's decision to organize 'Sundar Kand' recital programs, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken a unique approach. AAP leaders, including MLAs, councillors, and other party members, joined local residents in attending 'Sundar Kand' programs across all 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi.



Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj actively participated in the 'Sundar Kand' recital program in Chirag Dilli. When questioned about Owaisi's comments, Bharadwaj responded, "We need not reply to Owaisi. Instead, we will seek blessings for him from Lord Hanuman, and may God bless him too." He expressed the party's desire for Lord Hanuman's blessings upon Delhi and opposition leaders.



AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha asserted that the party doesn't require validation from other leaders. "Arvind Kejriwal is a devout follower of Lord Ram. When initiating something new, he seeks the blessings of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. I refrain from commenting on other leaders' statements; we don't need certificates from anyone else," Chadha stated during a press conference when addressing Owaisi's remarks.



Owaisi had previously accused AAP of aligning with the agendas of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Responding to this, he questioned the party's difference from the BJP and accused them of adopting a similar ideology.



In an escalating attack, Owaisi highlighted what he perceived as AAP's hypocrisy and questioned their ability to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He labeled the situation as 'competitive Hindutva,' suggesting that the AAP's pursuit of majority community votes mirrored the BJP's ideology. Owaisi urged those with a secular outlook, including Hindus, Dalits, OBCs, and Muslims, to take note of these developments.

