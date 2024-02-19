    Menu
    Aadhaar cards of SC, STs, minorities getting deactivated before LS polls: Mamata

    The Hawk
    February19/ 2024
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleges mass deactivation of Aadhaar cards for SC, ST, and minority communities ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

    Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that Aadhaar cards of SC, ST and minority people of the state are being deactivated ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

    Attacking the BJP government at the Centre, she alleged that the Aadhaar cards are being deactivated as a precursor to bring in NRC.

    Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, Banerjee said she will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this connection.

    "Why have so many Aadhaar cards been deactivated before the Lok Sabha? Aadhaar cards of people mostly of the Matua community have been deactivated. Cards of the STs and minorities are also being deactivated," Banerjee said.

    —PTI

