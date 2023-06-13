A Momentous Leap By KVIC For Registering 332% Sales Growth In 9 Years

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has presented a gratifiedimage of a robust India in front of the world by taking the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan' under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to new heights. For the first time in the history of independent India, the turnover of Khadi and Village Industries Commission products has crossed Rs.1.34 lakh crores figure. In the last 9 financial years, there has been an unprecedented growth of 332% in the sale of indigenous Khadi products made by artisans in rural areas. While the turnover of Khadi and Village Industries products was Rs.31,154 crores in the financial year 2013-14, it has increased to the highest level of Rs.1,34,630 crores in the financial year 2022-23, which is the best ever achievement till now. Similarly, KVIC has set a new milestone by creating 9,54,899 new jobs in rural areas.

Hon'ble Chairman of KVIC Shri Manoj Kumar has rightly given the credit of this achievement to the true inspiration of Mahatma Gandhi, and the 'Brand Shakti' of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi along with the tireless hard work of artisans working in remotest villages of the country.He stated that Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has promoted Khadi on every platform in the country and abroad, due to which Khadi has attaineda new peak of popularity.Today Khadi products are counted among the most trusted brands in the world. In the financial year 2013-14 to 2022-23, where there was an increase of 268% in the production of KVI products, the sales touched the figure of 332%, breaking all records. This is the proof that the trust of the people of the country has augmented on 'Make in India', 'Vocal for local' and also for 'Swadeshi products'.

During the 9 years tenure of the 'Modi Government' at the Centre, 9 such records of 'prosperity from self-reliance' have been establishedwith the efforts of the KVIC, which have injecteda new life to Khadi.

1. Exceptional growth in the production of KVI products - While the production of KVI products was Rs.26,109 crores in the financial year 2013-14, it has reached Rs.95957 crores in the financial year 2022-23 with a remarkable leap of 268%. This figure of production is a strong proof that the KVIC has done momentous job in the rural areas.

2. A Big boom in sale of KVI products-In the last 9 financial years, in terms of sales KVI products have created new records every year. While the sales in FY 2013-14 wasworth Rs.31,154 crores, with an unprecedented growth of 332%, it reached Rs.1,34,630 crores in FY 2022-23, which has been the highest ever.

3. New record of production of Khadi Fabrics - There has also been an unmatched growth in the production of Khadi fabrics in the last 9 years. In the financial year 2013-14, where the production of Khadi clothes was Rs 811 crore, with a jump of 260%, it has touched the figure of Rs.2916 crore in the financial year 2022-23, which is the best ever performance so far.

4. Khadi fabric sale also created a new history - There has also been a rapid growth in the demand for Khadi fabrics in the last 9 financial years. In the financial year 2013-14, where its sales wasonly Rs.1081 crores, during the financial year 2022-23, it increased by 450% to touch the figure of Rs.5943 crores.After Covid-19, the demands for organic clothes have increased all over the world. Owing to this there has been a rapid increase in demand for Khadi garments. Along with this, the promotion of Khadi by our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on every platform has also made a huge impact on augmenting the sale of Khadi fabrics.

5. New record of Employment Generation and Cumulative Employment Generation - The main objective of KVIC is to provide maximum employment opportunities in rural areas. KVIC has created a record in the last 9 years in these fields too. While the cumulative employment was 130,38,444 in the financial year 2013-14, by registering a 36% increase it has reached 177,16,288 in 2022-23.Similarly, as compared to 5,62,521 new employment opportunities created in the financial year 2013-14, it has created a total of 9,54,899 employment opportunities in the financial year 2022-23 with an increase of 70%.

6. Record hike in wages of Khadi Artisans - Khadi artisans associated with Khadi sector are also getting the benefit of increase in production and sale of Khadi fabrics. Ever since the financial year 2013-14, their remunerations have been increased by more than 150%.Recently, w.e.f. from April 1, 2023, the wages of Khadi artisans have been further increased by more than 33%.

7. New Record of 'Khadi Bhawan' located at Connaught Place, New Delhi - On 2nd October 2022, the sale of KVIC's flagship 'Khadi Bhavan' at Connaught Place, New Delhi broke all-time records.On the appeal of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Khadi lovers created a new record for the first time by purchasing KVI products worth Rs.1.34 crores in a single day.

8. Making of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' out-of the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Program (PMEGP) - PMEGP has set a new record in involving the youth of the country with the Swadeshi Abhiyan of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.This scheme fulfills PM Modi's dream of 'becoming a job provider rather than a job seeker'. A total of 73.67 lakh people have been provided employment opportunities by setting up 8.69 lakh new projects during this financial year, with a total margin money subsidy disbursement of Rs 21870.18 crore from year 2008-09 to 2022-23.Not only this, more than 80% units are set up in rural areas, out of which more than 50% units are ownedby SC, ST and women entrepreneurs. Also, more than 14% units have been set up in aspirational districts.During the year 2022-23, the achievement was 85167 units in which 9.37 lakh employment opportunities were provided.

9. New record of 'Gramodyog Vikas Yojana' - KVIC is executing several key programs under the 'Gram Vikas Yojana' for the welfare of the deprived and for the artisans working at the bottommost level of the society.Since 2017-18 till now, 1,89,989 lakh bee-boxes and bee-colonies have been distributed to a total of 19118 beneficiaries under the ambitious "Honey Mission" programme. Similarly, through the 'Kumhar Sashaktikaran' programme, modern electric potters' wheels have been distributed to more than 25 thousand potters, so far.



