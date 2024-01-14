A Cross-Sport Bond: Kohli and Djokovic's Mutual Admiration

Explore the heartwarming tale of mutual admiration between cricket icon Virat Kohli and tennis legend Novak Djokovic. From organic social media greetings to sharing congratulatory messages, their friendship transcends sports boundaries. Witness the connection between two global athletes excelling in their respective fields, emphasizing supreme fitness in their mid-30s.

Indore: In a heartwarming display of camaraderie transcending sporting boundaries, Indian cricket maestro Virat Kohli recently shared insights into his blossoming friendship with Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic. The tale of their mutual admiration began with a simple greeting from Kohli on social media, only to discover that Djokovic had initiated the conversation, marking the start of a unique bond.



Kohli shared the organic genesis of their connection, recounting, "I got in touch with Novak very organically...I thought I'll just say hello, maybe. And then I saw a message from him on my DM already." This unexpected encounter led to a continuous exchange of congratulatory messages on their respective achievements and a shared commitment to supreme fitness, allowing both athletes to excel well into their mid-30s.



The tennis maestro reciprocated Kohli's admiration by congratulating him on his 50th ODI century, a gesture that deeply resonated with the Indian cricketing great. Kohli expressed, "There's been a mutual admiration, respect. It's really nice to connect with global athletes who are excelling at a high level."



Djokovic, in turn, acknowledged their textual bond, stating, "Virat Kohli and I have been texting a bit for a few years. We never got a chance to meet in person, but it was really an honour and a privilege to hear him speak nicely about me." Djokovic also expressed his desire to revisit India, a country he feels strongly connected to, and mentioned his admiration for Kohli's career and achievements.



Kohli extended his best wishes to Djokovic for the Australian Open, where the Serbian tennis star aimed for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam. The cricketer also admitted being tempted to play tennis with Djokovic after seeing a clip of him engaging in an exhibition match with Australian cricketer Steve Smith. Kohli humorously added, "It'll be nice to probably do that with him as well. And hopefully, it's probably the only thing I can teach him is how to hold a cricket bat."



As the cross-sport friendship blossoms, fans eagerly anticipate the prospect of witnessing these two global sporting icons come together, sharing moments of leisure and perhaps even indulging in a cup of coffee when Djokovic visits India.

