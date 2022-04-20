7 fishermen rescued off Tillanchong island

Port Blair: Seven fishermen were rescued off Tillanchong island after their boat broke down in the sea, officials said on Friday.





The Coast Guard regional headquarters in Port Blair received a distress signal on June 30, following which the rescue operation was launched, they said.





Besides a ship and offshore patrol vehicles, the Coast Guard deployed an aircraft to locate the boat, they said.





The boat was located on Thursday off Tillanchong island, following a day of search and the seven fishermen were rescued.





The rescued fishermen were safe, a Coast Guard spokesperson said.





The boat reported machinery breakdown due to a defect in the gear box, he said.

—PTI

