    7 fishermen rescued off Tillanchong island

    April20/ 2022


    Port Blair: Seven fishermen were rescued off Tillanchong island after their boat broke down in the sea, officials said on Friday.


    The Coast Guard regional headquarters in Port Blair received a distress signal on June 30, following which the rescue operation was launched, they said.


    Besides a ship and offshore patrol vehicles, the Coast Guard deployed an aircraft to locate the boat, they said.


    The boat was located on Thursday off Tillanchong island, following a day of search and the seven fishermen were rescued.


    The rescued fishermen were safe, a Coast Guard spokesperson said.


    The boat reported machinery breakdown due to a defect in the gear box, he said.

    —PTI

