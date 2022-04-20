5th IBRO / APRC Chandigarh Neuroscience School concluded

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Panjab University today concluded, International Brain Research Organization, funded 5thIBRO/APRC Chandigarh Neuroscience School under the stewardship of Professor Indu Pal Kaur, Chairperson, UIPS. Professor Kanwaljit Chopra Head of Pharmacology section and Dr Anurag Kuhad, Organizing secretary. More than 45 participants from the Asia Pacific Region attended this five day school. The aim of IBRO is to promote and support neuroscience training, education and collaborative research around the global.

The school which was a blend of 25 scientific deliberations by International as well as National eminent neuroscientists primarily focused on "Neuropsychiatric and Neurodegenerative Diseases” like Alzheimer's disease, Movement disorders, Psychological /Physical stress and Neuro Wilson's disease.

The valedictory session was chaired by Professor S K Kulkarni, Former Pro-Vice Chancellor (DUI) and presently Emeritus Professor of Pharmacology, Panjab University, Chandigarh. Neuroscience is one of major thrust areas of UIPS among many others and its strong foundation was laid down by Professor S K Kulkarni about 40 years back. Professor S K Kulkarni, enlightened on the current challenges and opportunities, along with stand of India in the field of neuroscience research.The function was presided over by Professor V R Sinha, officiating Vice Chancellor and Dean of University Instruction, Panjab University, Chandigarh who appreciated the outstanding legacy and excellent traditions of UIPS by virtue of which the university has reached higher echelons of success in the global map.

Distinguished international speakers of the five day long school were from Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health University of Melbourne, Monash University, Malaysia, California Health Sciences University and Texas A&M University and national speakers were from premier institutes like Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology Thiruvananthapuram; Centre for Neural and Cognitive Sciences, University of Hyderabad; NIMHANS, Bengaluru; Sophia College Mumbai; Centre for Neuroscience, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; CSIR-IGIB, New Delhi; IIT Gandhinagar; IISER, Mohali; CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Biology, Kolkata; CSIR-CCMB, Hyderabad, PGI, Chandigarh; CSIR-CDRI, Lucknow.