Earth Shakes in Argentina's La Rioja: A 5.6 Magnitude Quake Strikes, Unraveling the Geological Dynamics; Insights into Depth and Impact as Reported by EMSC.

Jan 03: A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Argentina's La Rioja region on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. The quake was at a depth of 127 km (78.91 miles), EMSC said. —Reuters