5 foreigners among 13 killed in Libya oil field attack: Guard

Tripoli: An attack on a Libyan oil field partially owned by France's Total killed 13 people, including five foreign workers, a chief security officer said Thursday. "Eight Libyans, three Filipinos and two Ghanians were killed in the attack" overnight at the Al-Mabruk field some 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of the coastal city of Sirte, said officer Hakim Maazzab. "All of them had their throats slit apart from one Libyan, who was shot dead." AFP