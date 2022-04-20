    Menu
    300 US troops in Ukraine to train Ukrainian forces: US Army

    April20/ 2022


    Kiev: About 300 US paratroopers have arrived in Ukraine to train the Ukrainian National Guard which is fighting pro-Russian rebels in the east, the US Army said in a statement. The troops from the 173rd Airborne Brigade arrived on Tuesday and Wednesday in Yavoriv, western Ukraine, to spend six months training three battalions of Ukrainian troops, said the statement dated Thursday. AFP

