Kiev: About 300 US paratroopers have arrived in Ukraine to train the Ukrainian National Guard which is fighting pro-Russian rebels in the east, the US Army said in a statement. The troops from the 173rd Airborne Brigade arrived on Tuesday and Wednesday in Yavoriv, western Ukraine, to spend six months training three battalions of Ukrainian troops, said the statement dated Thursday. AFP
300 US troops in Ukraine to train Ukrainian forces: US Army
April20/ 2022
