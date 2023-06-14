3 cops dismissed in Kanpur for robbing 50kg silver

Kanpur: In Kanpur, three police officers have been fired after being accused of robbing 50 kilograms of silver from a jeweller.

The jeweller was driving from Banda to Auraiyya on the Bundelkhand Expressway when the event happened.

Inspector general of police, Kanpur range, Prashant Kumar, terminated the services of inspector Ajay Pal Katheria, who was SHO Bhognipur at time of his arrest in this case, and sub-inspector Chintan Kaushik.

SP Kanpur Dehat BBTGS Murthy, on the other hand, fired head constable Ram Shankar Yadav.

"All the three have been sacked for their discreditable conduct," said IGP Kumar.

Last week, three police officers and three others were detained for robbing jeweller Manish Soni, who was carrying 50 kg of silver, while he was travelling.

30 kg of stolen silver from SI Kaushik had been recovered by the police. Incidentally, the inspector was due for promotion to by next month, said officials.

Officials assured the public that efforts to root out criminals and dishonest cops would continue.—Inputs from Agencies