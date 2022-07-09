2nd T20I: India thrash England By 49 Runs, Take Unassailable 2-0 Lead In Series

Birmingham: Ravindra Jadeja’s fighting knock followed by a clinical bowling effort helped India thrash England by 49 runs in the second T20I and take a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series, here on Saturday.





Riding on Jadeja’s innings (46 not out off 29), India posted a decent 170/8 in 20 overs, after being invited to bat first. Apart from Jadeja, Rohit Sharma (31 off 20) and Rishabh Pant (26 off 15) were the other main scorers for India. Chris Jordan (4-27) and Richard Gleeson (3-15) were the wicket-takers for England.





In reply, England kept losing wickets at regular intervals and never looked in contention to chase the winning total. In the end, England were bowled out for 121 all out in 17 overs. Moeen Ali (35 off 21) and David Willey (33 not out off 22) were the other main scorers for them.





Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/15), Jasprit Bumrah (2/10) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/10) and Harshal Patel (1/34) were the wicket-takers for India.





Brief scores: India 170/8 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 46 not out, Rohit Sharma 31; Chris Jordan 4-27) beat England 121 all out in 17 overs (Moeen Ali 35, David Willey 33 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/15) by 49 runs.

—IANS







