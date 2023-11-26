26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Rajnath, Kejriwal pay tributes to victims

Reflecting on 15 Years: Leaders Pay Homage to 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Victims - A Tribute to Sacrifice and a Call for Justice.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others on Sunday paid tributes to the victims of the Mumbai terror attack on its 15th anniversary.



In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, "My heartfelt tributes to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks. The nation will always remember the sacrifice of those security personnel who gave their lives in the line of duty."



Kejriwal in a post in Hindi on X said, "Today is the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack. I pay my tributes to the people who lost their lives in the attack and also pay my respect to the braveheart who laid their lives to save the country."



Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi paid her tributes and said, "26/11. Mumbai Attacked by terrorists sponsored, aided by Pakistan. India still awaits justice. Never Forget. Tributes to all our heroes who bravely fought the fight. Remembering all the lives we lost on this day."



A total of 166 people, including six Americans, were killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.



The attack was carried out by 10 well-trained Pakistani terrorists, who laid a more than 60-hour siege, attacking and killing people at several iconic and vital locations of Mumbai, including the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Hotel Taj, Trident Hotel, Nariman House -- a Jewish Centre among others.

—IANS