2 including student held on robbery charges in Patna

Patna: Two people, including a student studying for the CA examination, were arrested by Patna Police for robbery in Patna on Saturday.

Rajan Kumar, originally from Supaul and currently studying for the CA exam in Patna, and Sanjay Kumar, initially from Barriya in Muzaffarpur, were the two individuals that are arrested.

"The accused used to do robberies in the night. There were three persons including Rajan and Sanjay who robbed a Rapido (bike taxi) driver on June 12 and snatched his scooty, Rs 3,000 in cash and mobile phone in the area under Gopalpur," said ASP Kamya Mishra.

"The police acted swiftly and managed to nab two of them. The third accused is at large. We have identified him as well. He will be put behind bars soon," Mishra said.—Inputs from Agencies