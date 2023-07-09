    Menu
    States & UTs

    2 including student held on robbery charges in Patna

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July9/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Patna: Two people, including a student studying for the CA examination, were arrested by Patna Police for robbery in Patna on Saturday.

    Rajan Kumar, originally from Supaul and currently studying for the CA exam in Patna, and Sanjay Kumar, initially from Barriya in Muzaffarpur, were the two individuals that are arrested.

    "The accused used to do robberies in the night. There were three persons including Rajan and Sanjay who robbed a Rapido (bike taxi) driver on June 12 and snatched his scooty, Rs 3,000 in cash and mobile phone in the area under Gopalpur," said ASP Kamya Mishra.

    "The police acted swiftly and managed to nab two of them. The third accused is at large. We have identified him as well. He will be put behind bars soon," Mishra said.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Robbery CA examination Patna Police Patna
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in