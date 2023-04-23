2 IAF aircraft on standby in Jeddah as part of contingency plans to evacuate Indians from Sudan

New Delhi: As part of the government's plans to evacuate stranded Indians from violence-hit Sudan, India has put two C-130J military transport aircraft on standby in Jeddah and an Indian Navy ship has approached a vital port in the region.

Details were released by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which stated that evacuation arrangements had been made for Indian nationals but that any actual action would be contingent on the security situation.

According to the report, the security situation in Sudan remains "volatile," with reports of fierce fighting coming from several parts of Khartoum.—Inputs from Agencies