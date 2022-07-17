2 Held For Setting Up Illegal Telephone Exchange: UP ATS

Lucknow: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two men for allegedly setting up an illegal telephone exchange.According to a statement issued by the ATS on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) had received information that some VIPs were being threatened through untraceable phone calls. On the instructions of the DGP, the Additional director general of police, ATS formed a team to probe the matter.Two operators of the illegal telephone exchange -- Mohammad Jabir and Abdul Shahnawaz -- both residents of Madayganj in Lucknow, were arrested from near the engineering college intersection here.The ATS has got an FIR lodged against the accused at the Vikas Nagar police station of the Lucknow Police Commissionerate.Police have seized pre-activated SIM cards (on fake names and addresses), modems, routers, mobile phones, tablet computers and other electronic devices from the illegal telephone exchange.According to the ATS, the accused told the interrogators that their associates in Mumbai provided technical support to them. The ATS is inquiring about the other accomplices of the accused. —PTI