1st yoga varsity outside India to come up in US

The world's first yoga university outside India would start its post-graduation course later this year in the US along with research in the ancient Indian practice, university officials said on Saturday. Admissions will begin in April. Vivekananda Yoga University (VAYU) has established its initial campus in Los Angeles with a budget of USD 5 million. Sree Sreenath, a Professor from Case Western University, has been named its president and Indian yoga guru HR Nagendra as its chairman, the university said in a statement.

The programmes would roll out from August 2020 for which the admissions will be starting from April 2020 for the Master's programme in yoga under the leadership of Sree Sreenath as the founding President," the university said in a statement.

The announcement by the university came within three months of receiving official recognition from the Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education, California, to offer yoga-based higher education programmes in November 2019. VAYU would facilitate collaborative research, credit transfers and joint programmes with multiple premier universities across the world. "As Swami Vivekananda said education is the manifestation of perfection already in man, VAYU aims at providing man-making and nation-building education by promoting an all-round personality development in students of generation next," Nagendra mentioned in his statement. VAYU is said to be the brain child of Nagendra, a former scientist from NASA, who has been working on converting yoga into a socially relevant science for the last four decades.

— PTI