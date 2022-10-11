19th Dividend by FCI Aravali Gypsum & Minerals India Ltd, a Miniratna-II Company

New Delhi (The Hawk): In the presence of Shri Arun Singhal, Secretary, Brigadier Amar Singh Rathore, Chairman & Managing Director, FCI Aravali Gypsum & Minerals India Limited, a Central Government Public Sector Undertaking, presented a dividend check for Rs. 12,55,00,000/- (Rupees Twelve crore fifty five lakh only) to the Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya (Fertilizer). The Minister praised the Company's accomplishments and growth. He also expressed the hope that the Company would expand rapidly, support economic expansion, and produce higher dividends in the upcoming years.

The CMD also disclosed that in May 2022, the company received notification that it was a Private Exploration Agency. The business intends to start mining rock phosphate and dolomite soon. The business also intends to build a facility for the production of fertiliser in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

On February 14, 2003, the FCI Aravali Gypsum & Minerals India Limited (FAGMIL) was established as a result of the separation of the FCIL Jodhpur Mining Organization (a unit). For the past 18 years, the company has consistently paid dividends.