14 countries join UN Human Rights Council

United Nations (The Hawk): 14 states have been chosen by the UN General Assembly to replace departing members on the Human Rights Council.

According to the Xinhua news agency, the following countries were chosen for a three-year term beginning on January 1, 2023: Algeria, Morocco, South Africa, Sudan (for Africa); Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, and Vietnam (for the Asia-Pacific); Georgia, Romania (for Eastern Europe); Chile, Costa Rica (for Latin America and the Caribbean); Belgium, Germany (for Western Europe); and other states.

Sudan and Germany were chosen to serve successive second terms out of the 14 states.

The UN Human Rights Council, which has its headquarters in Geneva, is an intergovernmental organisation tasked with advancing and defending human rights around the world.

In order to maintain continuity, the council's 47 members serve staggered three-year terms, with about a third of them being replaced annually.

After serving two terms in a row, Council members are not immediately eligible for reelection.

According to regional groups, seats are distributed as follows: 13 for Africa, 8 for Latin America and the Caribbean, 7 for Western Europe and other states, and 6 for Eastern Europe.

