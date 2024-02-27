'UP Contributing To India Becoming Self-Reliant In Defence Manufacturing': CM Yogi

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Ammunition Manufacturing Complex of Adani Group in Kanpur on Monday and said that the state's defence industrial corridors are contributing to India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Chief Minister Yogi said, "Today, all six nodes of the state's defence industrial corridors are actively contributing to India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing."

Reflecting on the significant transformation in the state, Chief Minister Yogi also said that before 2017, 'tamanchas' were brandished in UP.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while inaugurating the Ammunition Manufacturing Complex of Adani Group in the Defence Corridor located in Sadh.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the country's Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pandey.

Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited welcomed the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, presenting him with a bouquet and an 'angvastra'.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inspected the Ammunition Manufacturing Complex.

Describing the moment as 'joyful', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "When we organized our first Investors Summit in 2018, Prime Minister Modi announced two defence manufacturing corridors in the country. With the objective of fostering self-reliance in the defence sector, these corridors were announced in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh."

Highlighting the Prime Minister's announcement of six nodes in Uttar Pradesh, namely Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot, Chief Minister Adityanath noted the commencement of operations by Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited in the Kanpur node.

The Chief Minister outlined the involvement of various companies in different nodes, stating, "In this endeavour, BrahMos Limited has started work in Lucknow, while Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited, Tata Technologies Limited, Global Engineering Limited, and WV Electronics India Limited have initiated their activities in Jhansi. Ancor Research Lab LLP is contributing in the Aligarh node, and major entities like Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Limited are actively involved in Kanpur," the Chief Minister elaborated.

The Chief Minister said, "IIT Kanpur and IIT BHU have been designated as Centers of Excellence for the Defence Manufacturing Corridor in UP. For this, the Defence Ministry has also shown partnership to develop infrastructure."

Furthermore, he highlighted Uttar Pradesh's transformation from being perceived as a hindrance to becoming a catalyst for national development. "Today, Uttar Pradesh is not acting as a 'breaker' but as a 'breakthrough' in the development of the country. Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was often viewed as a major obstacle in the country's progress. However, today, the state is consistently setting new benchmarks in development. Recently, investments totaling Rs 10 lakh 24 thousand crore have been realized through GBC 4.0," the Chief Minister stated.

He emphasized that investments thrive in environments where both individuals and capital are secure. CM Yogi said that after 46 years of the establishment of Noida, the state government is going to establish a new industrial city in the form of BIDA in Bundelkhand. This will become the best industrial city in the country. Accordingly, the youth of this entire region will be prepared as the most skilled workforce.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Adani Group for the construction of the Ammunition Manufacturing Complex in UP.

On this occasion, UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pandey, Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Nandi, Rakesh Sachan, Lt. NS Raja Subramani, IIDC Manoj Kumar Singh, Adani Group's Karan Adani, Jeet Adani, Ashish Rajvanshi, public representatives, officials associated with the Army and administration and officials and employees of Ammunition Manufacturing Complex were present. —ANI