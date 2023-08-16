'Sports in India is an emotion and nurturing sporting talent of India is in line with taking nation ahead on global stage': Puri

New Delhi (The Hawk): On the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas, released a rendition of India’s National Anthem featuring sportspeople who have brought glory to India across various sporting disciplines and have been supported by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd , here yesterday.



Speaking on the occasion, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri stated, “Sports in India is an emotion and nurturing the sporting talent of India is in line with taking the nation ahead on the global stage. In the sporting arena it is not victory or loss that counts, it is the spirit of sports and the sportsmanship that brings cheer to the Nation. On this auspicious day, the sports anthem launched by IndianOil re-energises the nation’s passion towards sports and the steadfast support to multifarious sports, including para-athletics, embodies the essence of 'Nation First, Always First."



Shri Puri also unveiled an inspirational music video titled 'Jaya Hey' , a creative expression that signifies ‘Nation First and First Always’, a principle that permeates every facet of life, propelling comprehensive progress.







The video beautifully captures the profound dedication and commitment these athletes hold for their sport and, above all, their unwavering resolve and tireless pursuit to elevate India's stature on the global sports stage. This effort aims to showcase every Indian sportsperson who strives for excellence during their youth and achieves unprecedented feats.







This initiative has the potential to inspire all Indians, and it is hoped that 'Jaya Hey' will motivate every Indian to contribute towards our great nation, making the motto of our Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi – "Nation First and First Always" – a reality!