‘Proud Of You’, Says PM After Meeting Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met 18-year-old Grandmaster (GM) Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, who recently made the country proud by finishing runner-up at the prestigious FIDE Chess World Cup. The chess prodigy was accompanied by his parents as they called on the Prime Minister at the latter's residence. “Had very special visitors at 7, LKM (Lok Kalyan Marg) today. Delighted to meet you, Praggnanandhaa along with your family,” the Prime Minister wrote on X (formerly twitter) in response to a post by Praggnanandhaa.

Lauding Praggnanandhaa, Modi said, “You personify passion and perseverance. Your example shows how India's youth can conquer any domain. Proud of you.” “It was a great honour to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.Thank you sir for all the words of encouragement to me and my parents,” Praggnanandhaa had posted on X earlier.—IANS