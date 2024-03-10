'Na Duri Hai Na Khai Hai, Modi Humara Bhai Hai': People Lauds PM Modi After Unveiling Of Projects

Azamgarh: Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unveiling projects including 15 airports worth Rs 10,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, people chanted the slogan "Na Duri Hai Na Khai Hai, Modi Humara Bhai Hai".

PM Modi inaugurated 15 airport projects, including 12 new terminal buildings of almost Rs 10,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh today.

This event was the single biggest infra addition that will see a mix of new airports, expanded terminals, the laying of foundation stones for upcoming airports, and other related facilities.

"This time the Muslims across the country have the slogan, 'Na Duri Hai Na Khai Hai, Modi Humara Bhai Hai'. PM Modi's guarantee has always come true and will continue to be so," a resident of Azamgarh told ANI. The people also chanted BJP's campaign slogan of 'Abki baar 400 paar" after the event.

"We are very happy. We hope that someday we get to travel by air," a resident of Moradabad said.

Another resident of Moradabad said that the matter was long overdue. I would like to thank the Central Government.

The project launched by PM Modi includes 12 new terminal buildings of Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti, and Adampur airports, along with the laying of the foundation stone for the new terminal buildings at Kadapa, Hubballi, and Belagavi airports on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

So far, in FY 2023-24, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has operationalized state-of-the-art new integrated terminal buildings at Chennai, Port Blair, Surat, and Tiruchirappalli Airports.

The PM also inaugurated Maharaja Suhel Dev State University, Azamgarh, constructed at a cost of 108 crore. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for five major national highway projects worth Rs 11,500 crore. More than 5,342 km of roads built in 59 UP districts under the PM Gram Sadak Yojna, worth Rs 3,700 crore, were also inaugurated by him. The PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 12 railway projects across UP worth Rs 8,200 crore.

He also inaugurated three sewage projects built under the Namami Ganga Yojna worth Rs 1,114 cr in the Prayagraj, Etawah, and Jaunpur districts of the state. The prime minister is also slated to inaugurate the Light House Project (LHP) in Lucknow, under which more than 1,040 affordable flats have been built with modern infrastructure. —ANI