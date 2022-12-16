'Made in Pakistan' beef gelatine toffees confiscated in Raj

Jaipur (The Hawk): 'Made in Pakistan' toffees made with beef gelatine that were being sold at a store in Udaipur have been seized by Rajasthan government officials.

A team from the Food Inspector investigated the Chocolate and Birthday Decoration Items store in Delhi Gate Square after receiving complaints from a number of customers.

In the store, there were three sizable packets. An open packet had 23 "Chili-Mili" toffees, compared to two closed packets that each held 24 of the candies.

On Wednesday night, the crew delivered toffee samples to a lab for analysis. The test's results are awaited.

It is rumoured that items are also provided to other establishments in the city from this shop.

The toffees, which cost Rs 20, come in a vibrant pouch that says "Made in Pakistan."

Addressed as Baii Ismail Industry Limited C-230, HITE Hub, Balochistan, Pakistan, the pouch also includes extra information in Urdu.

Additionally, the toffee has a red mark on it that designates it as non-vegetarian.

The toffees were seized as a result of a complaint, according to food inspector Ashok Kumar Gupta, because beef gelatin is listed as an ingredient.

In charge of the food safety lab According to Dr. Ravi Sethi, a label-based examination would be conducted.

(Inputs from Agencies)