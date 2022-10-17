'Ideas Will Come From 'Devbhoomi' For Implementation Of New Education Policy': Dharmendra Pradhan

Dehradun: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday launched the National Education Policy-2020 for the academic session 2022-23 in higher education in Uttarakhand and said that many ideas will come from "Devbhoomi" for better implementation of the new education policy.

Pradhan along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the National Education Policy-2020 for the academic session 2022-23 in higher education in the Chief Sevak Sadan located at the Chief Minister's residence.

State Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat was also present on the occasion.

He congratulated the Uttarakhand government for implementing the National Education Policy 2020 first in the country.

"Today it has been started in higher education in Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand itself started it first in elementary education from Bal Vatika. For this, I congratulated Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat," said Pradhan.

He said that 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand is the land of scholars.

"Many ideas will come from this Devbhoomi for better implementation of the new education policy. Now efforts will have to be made that in the coming time, 100 per cent of children should enter Bal Vatikas," he said.

Pradhan further said that the development of any country and society can take place only through better education.

"National Education Policy 2020 has been made keeping in mind all aspects of human life. Along with education, special attention has been paid to the skill development of children, their personality development, linguistic development and moral values. Education is related to the self-reliance of the individual," he said.

The Union Education Minister said that under the National Education Policy, children are being linked to formal education for three years.

"Under this Bal Vatika has been started, after learning 03 years in Bal Vatika, the child will enter the first class, then his age will be 06 years. Children will have to move ahead with a target of 40 lakh children in Uttarakhand for better and qualitative education from newborn to their 21-22 years of age. Uttarakhand already has a provision of 35 lakhs including school education, higher education, technical education, medical, paramedical and others," he said.

The Union Minister said that the country has moved rapidly towards Digital India.

"The policy being made in Uttarakhand in the direction of higher education is a big step in this direction. To prepare the youth of the state for the needs of the world, this is the power of Uttarakhand," added Pradhan. Addressing on the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that in the direction of implementation of National Education Policy 2020 in the state, positive steps have been taken by the Higher Education Department in an effective and phased manner.

"The new education policy prepared under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a policy to open new dimensions of building a new, modern, strong and self-reliant India of the 21st century," said Dhami.

The Chief Minister said that "the new education policy has been prepared by the eminent educationists of the country and it is a powerful medium to meet the new needs of new India, new hopes." "If we want a prosperous future then we have to empower our present, similarly if we want to make our coming generation even more talented then we have to work on his childhood and his education from today," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that India has done the work of imparting knowledge to the whole world.

"Our unique education temples like Nalanda and Takshila were nowhere in the whole world and those who acquired knowledge from here showed a new path to the entire mankind. There has never been any dearth of intelligence in our country and one by one scholars and academicians have expanded India's intellectual property. But the foreign invaders and rulers who came in the future have hurt our education system the most and ruined it. In that period, the arrangements were made such that after which the meaning and goal of education remained limited to getting only and only job," Dhami said.

He said that the silver jubilee of the establishment of the state would be celebrated in 2025. "Till then, what can we do as a best practice, which will become a model for the country, in this direction, all the departments will have to work fast," the CM added. —ANI