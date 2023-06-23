'Honoured to address the US Congress': PM Modi

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the members of the United States Congress for attending his historic joint address, in which he outlined his vision for the future of the defining bilateral partnership, and said he was honoured to have spoken to the body twice.

On Thursday, Modi made history by addressing a joint session of the United States Congress for the second time. In 2016, he gave his first address to a joint session of Congress in the United States.

Receipt of the invitation to address the United States Congress. Thank you so much to the Congressmen and Congresswomen who were here today. You being here is a reflection of the depth of the bonds between India and the United States and our shared dedication to a better future. He tweeted his anticipation of continuing collaboration towards "fostering global peace and progress."—Inputs from Agencies