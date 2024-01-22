    Menu
    'Hindus' Self-Respect Has Awakened Under PM Modi...': Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand

    Inam Ansari
    January22/ 2024
    Narendra Modi & Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

    Chamoli: Stating that the self-respect of the Hindus has awoken with Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister, Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Sunday said that he is not against the Prime Minister but an admirer of him.
    Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand said that it is the only Prime Minister Modi who has stood strongly with Hindus since India achieved independence.
    "The truth is, with Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister, Hindus' self-respect has awoken. This is not a small thing. We have said several times publicly that we are not anti-Modi but Modi's admirers. We admire him because no other Prime Minister in independent India has been so brave. Someone who stands firm for the Hindus? We are not criticising anyone but he is the first such PM who supports Hindu sentiments," Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand said. Pointing out that he has always welcomed the Centre's decisions in the recent past, Shankaracharya said, "You, the media, have just one agenda - prove us anti-Modi. Tell me, when the PM, through his Home Minister, abrogated Article 370, didn't we welcome it? We welcomed Swachh Abhiyan and praised him publicly. We feel good after looking at the works that give a boost to Hindu beliefs and PM Modi is working in that direction."
    The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of Ayodhya's Ram Temple on Friday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals marking the 'Pran Pratishtha'.A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have been invited to the ceremony. —ANI

