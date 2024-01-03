'Focus On Recruitment And Technology Integration': Uttarakhand DGP Outlines Strategic Priorities For 2024

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP), Abhinav Kumar, on Tuesday outlined a comprehensive plan for the upcoming year, emphasising recruitment, technological advancements, and transparency as key priorities.

DGP Abhinav Kumar stressed the importance of transparency and accountability within the police department, announcing a new initiative to showcase the department's work through the media at the beginning of every year, starting on January 2, 2024.

"Our efforts will be to fill the vacant posts. There are around 3000 vacancies in our department, and we will try to fill them. If we have adequate manpower, we can easily meet the expectations of the public," he said. The DGP also mentioned that 2024 poses challenges, with the Chardham Yatra, Kanwar Yatra, tourism, and Lok Sabha elections on the horizon.

"The year 2024 is going to be challenging and exciting for the Uttarakhand police due to the Char Dham Yatra, Kanwar Yatra, and Lok Sabha elections, but the police will overcome all the challenges... Drones are a new technology, and guidelines for this are being established. Our effort will be to ensure that the police understand the potential of this technology and prevent its misuse," the DGP added. He further highlighted that drones are a new technology, and a plan is being prepared in the Uttarakhand Police Department to comprehend it thoroughly and use it appropriately. —ANI