'Exchanged Views On Expanding Our Bilateral Cooperation' EAM Tweets After Meeting Colombian Counterpart

Bogota: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Colombian counterpart, Alvaro Leyva Duran, on Thursday. Both leaders discussed several bilateral issues and signed the Cultural Exchange Program for 2023-26.

The two leaders also discussed the issue of Reformed Multilateralism and exchanged views on expanding bilateral cooperation in health, agriculture and digital domains. Global issues, including the Indo-Pacific, also figured in the discussions.

"Met Foreign Minister @AlvaroLeyva of Colombia this morning. Exchanged views on expanding our bilateral cooperation, especially in health, agriculture and digital domains. Proposed greater exchanges and stronger collaboration, especially in capacity building. Also spoke about global issues, including the Indo-Pacific. Addressed the issue of Reformed Multilateralism. Signed the Cultural Exchange Program for 2023-26," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar also met the second Vice President of the Senate of Colombia, Honorio Henriquez, and had conversations focused on health collaboration, energy and technology. "Met second vice President of Senate of Colombia @honohenriquez. Our conversation focused on health collaboration, energy and technology," EAM tweeted.

The External Affairs Minister on Wednesday started his visit to Colombia by meeting the Indian community in Bogota, sharing with them the country's transformation into a "New India" and its global implications.

"Started my visit to Colombia by meeting the Indian community in Bogota. Shared with them the transformation underway in India and its global implications. Underlined how the world is recognizing the capabilities and contributions of a New India," he tweeted.

Jaishankar visited Guyana from April 21-23, Panama from April 24-25, Colombia from April 25-27 and Dominican Republic from April 27-29, as part of his official tour. This is his first visit to these countries as EAM.

Jaishankar's Colombia visit marks the first Foreign Ministerial level visit from India to the Latin American country. The EAM's visit to these four countries; his bilateral engagements and interactions with counterparts of important regional groups: CARICOM and SICA, adds to the momentum of the India-Latin American countries' engagements. —ANI