'Ab jaldi karni padegi': Rahul Gandhi replies to question on marriage

During a rally in Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi responded to a familiar personal query about his marriage plans, while appreciating Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaign efforts. "Soon," he assured about marriage.

Raebareli: Addressing a rally in Raebareli parliamentary constituency for the first time after his nomination, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday faced a familiar query — When is he getting married? "Soon," he assured.

As he ended his speech, Gandhi called his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the front of the dais.



Putting his hand on her shoulders and fondly touching her face, Gandhi expressed his appreciation for her efforts in the Raebareli campaign.



"I am touring different parts of the country in the election and my sister is spending time here, a big thanks to her for this," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi then told him to answer the question somebody from the crowd had asked.



When he asked what the question was, somebody quipped, "Shaadi kab karoge (When will you marry)."



Rahul, who will be 54 next month, assured it will have to be soon now. "Ab jaldi karni padegi," he said in Hindi.

—PTI