Venezuela rejects US 'terrorist' designation of 'nonexistent' cartel

Caracas, Nov 25 (IANS) The Venezuelan government on Monday rejected US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's designation of the "nonexistent" Cartel de los Soles as a terrorist organization.

In a statement shared on social media by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, the government condemned the move as a "vile lie," accusing the United States of using it as a pretext to justify an "illegitimate and illegal intervention against Venezuela."

The statement urged the US government to rectify this policy of aggression and threats, adding that the Venezuelan people will know how to safeguard peace and the highest interests of the country.

On November 16, Rubio announced that the US Department of State intends to designate Cartel de los Soles as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, effective on November 24.

It means that Maduro will effectively be designated a terrorist as well, because the US alleges he heads the Cartel de los Soles, an accusation Maduro strongly denies.

It is the Trump administration's latest effort to reduce drug trafficking and put pressure on Maduro, as the US considers whether to take military action inside the country.

The US Treasury Department has previously placed sanctions on Cartel de los Soles, but the new FTO designation is an escalated approach which unlocks stronger powers.

The Cartel de los Soles is a term used by the US to describe an alleged criminal group involved in activities such as drug-trafficking and illegal mining.

--IANS

int/rs