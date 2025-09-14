UNHCR urges Pakistan to stop deporting vulnerable Afghan asylum seekers

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) As the tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan escalates over a number of issues, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has called on Pakistan to stop deporting vulnerable Afghan asylum seekers and ensure they receive international protection.

Afghanistan is already facing a number of issues including poverty, drought like conditions and the devastation caused by the earthquake and is now facing a yet another problem -- the influx of new vulnerable Afghan asylum seekers.

"Speaking from Geneva on September 12, UNHCR representative for Afghanistan Arafat Jamal appealed to Islamabad not to expel Afghans who require protection. He noted that the UN refugee agency was ready to cooperate with Pakistani authorities to identify and safeguard the most vulnerable groups," the UNHCR said in its statement.

He also warned that without fresh funding, the UNHCR would be unable to sustain its life-saving support to Afghan families struggling with overlapping crises and added that the agency had updated its regional appeal and was seeking $258.6 million to address urgent needs.

The appeal comes amid an accelerating wave of returns.

"As Pakistan resumes implementation of its "Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan", more than 554,000 Afghans have returned since April -- including 143,000 in August alone," UNHCR said.

Nearly 100,000 Afghans reportedly crossed back from Pakistan during the first week of September alone, creating additional pressure on Afghanistan's already fragile economy and limited public services.

The statement from UNHCR highlights that they continue to urge Pakistan to uphold its long-standing humanitarian approach to Afghan refugees.

"According to UN estimates, more than 2.6 million Afghan migrants have been deported from neighbouring countries since the start of 2025. The figure underscores the immense scale of forced displacement and the urgent need for regional and international cooperation," the Khamma press said in its report.

With severe food shortages, limited shelter, and weak health systems, Afghanistan remains ill-prepared to absorb such high numbers.

