UN special rapporteurs voice concern over criminal proceedings against human rights lawyers in Pakistan

Islamabad, Feb 24 (IANS) Five United Nations special rapporteurs have voiced concern over criminal proceedings against human rights lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha in Pakistan, stressing that the charges made against them may be used to suppress legal advocacy and freedom of expression, local media reported on Tuesday.

Read More

In a formal communication sent to the Pakistani government, the UN experts voiced concerns regarding the convictions of the two lawyers under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016. The signatories to the communication include special rapporteurs responsible for the independence of judges and lawyers, freedom of expression, the rights to peaceful assembly and association, the situation of human rights activists, and the protection of human rights while countering terrorism, The Balochistan Post reported.

On January 24, the court in Pakistan sentenced two lawyers to a combined total of 17 years imprisonment under Sections 9, 10 and 26-A of the law and imposed a fine of 36 million Pakistani Rupees (PKR) on each lawyer.

At least 10 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against Mazari since 2022, however, none of it resulted in a conviction, according to the UN communication. These cases include allegations related to protests against enforced disappearances, military leadership criticism, and arrests under the Anti-Terrorism Act, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to the UN special rapporteurs, these developments seem to indicate that the two lawyers were being targeted for their professional work and advocacy for human rights. The UN special rapporteurs voiced concerns regarding procedural irregularities during the court hearing. These included claims that the defendants were not notified about the FIR, the defence was not given important documents, the non-bailable warrants were issued and statements were recorded in the absence of the accused and their legal representatives, The Balochistan Post reported.

The UN experts noted that linking freedom of expression with terrorism-related charges could risk criminalising the work of human rights activists. They urged Pakistani authorities to address the alleged violations, ensure fair trial guarantees and make reforms to the PECA legislation so that it follows international human rights standards. According to the communication, the letter is the 17th formal correspondence sent to Pakistan regarding concerns over pressure on lawyers, journalists and civil society actors.

Earlier in January, the European Union (EU) reminded Pakistan of its international human rights commitments while condemning the conviction of Pakistani human rights lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chatta.

Expressing deep concerns, an EU spokesperson Anouar El Anouni stated that the conviction of human rights lawyers over social media activity goes against freedom of expression and independence of lawyers.

"The conviction of human rights lawyers Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha over social media activity goes against freedom of expression and independence of lawyers. These are not only key democratic principles but also part of Pakistan’s international human rights commitments," Anouni, the EU's spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, posted on X.

The arrest and conviction of Pakistani human rights lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chatta by the Pakistani authorities has been severely criticised all over world.

The duo was reportedly arrested in Islamabad in January while they were on their way to the district courts.

Both Imaan and Hadi, were indicted by an Islamabad court in October last year in a case linked to alleged controversial social media posts.

--IANS

akl/as