UN Special Rapporteur 'dismayed' by Pak's strike in Kabul, urges de-escalation

March 17 (IANS) The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, on Tuesday expressed his distress over reports of Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan and resulting civilian casualties. He urged Afghanistan and Pakistan to de-escalate, exercise maximum restraint and respect international law, including the protection of civilians and civilian objects like hospitals.

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Bennett's statement comes as Afghan officials reported that Pakistani airstrike targeted the 2,000-bed Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul's Pul-e-Charkhi area, killing at least 400 people and injuring 250 others.

In a post on social media 'X,' Richard Bennett said, "Dismayed by fresh reports of Pakistan airstrikes in Afghanistan and resulting civilian casualties. My condolences. I urge parties to de-escalate, exercise maximum restraint & respect international law, including the protection of civilians & civilian objects such as hospitals."

Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior spokesperson Abdul Matin Qane on Tuesday warned that the country will give a "teeth-breaking response" to the deadly airstrikes carried out by Pakistan in Kabul.

Qane said recovery efforts were being made on Tuesday as emergency teams were searching for bodies under the rubble, Afghanistan-based Ariana News reported.

He said Afghanistan considers Pakistan's latest strike as major escalation and warned of a response.

He said, "Such attacks cannot go unanswered,” reiterating that Afghan authorities consider the incident a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty, Ariana News reported.

The incident marks a sharp escalation in tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan in recent weeks due to airstrikes, artillery fire, and accusations from both sides.

Afghan authorities have condemned what they term Pakistan's military operations in Afghanistan, especially in eastern and southeastern provinces.

In recent weeks, Afghan officials have said that strikes and shelling incidents have caused casualties and damage to infrastructure. Meanwhile, Islamabad has claimed it is targeting militant groups that are using Afghan soil for launching attacks in Pakistan.

--IANS

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