UN humanitarians alarmed by intensifying conflict, mounting civilian casualties in Sudan

United Nations, Aug 5 (IANS) UN humanitarians have said they are alarmed by the intensifying conflict, mounting civilian casualties and worsening humanitarian conditions in Sudan.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) updated the humanitarian tragedy unfolding across the country.

"Our humanitarian colleagues note that heavy fighting continues in North Darfur State, with multiple reports of civilian casualties in recent days," OCHA said on Monday, adding that in El Fasher, the state capital, clashes erupted on Friday and Saturday, following earlier fighting between armed groups, including around the Abu Shouk camp for displaced people.

The camp currently houses 25,000 people.

The office said that one year after famine was confirmed in Zamzam, another camp for the displaced on the outskirts of El Fasher, the city remains under siege, its residents facing starvation. There have not been any food deliveries by road in over a year.

The office said that in North Kordofan State, the town of Um Sumeima reportedly changed hands several times in recent weeks, highlighting the volatility of the front lines. Civilians remain trapped, and their access to aid remains heavily restricted.

OCHA said that cholera continues to spread rapidly across Darfur.

In North Darfur, in the locality of Tawila, nearly 1,200 cases have been reported since late June, including about 300 cases among children and at least 20 deaths, reports Xinhua news agency.

In South Darfur, health authorities have reported more than 1,100 suspected cholera cases and 64 deaths since late May, with the latest reports pointing to a case fatality rate of over 6 per cent. Shortages of medical supplies, clean water and sanitation services are severely hampering the humanitarian response, said OCHA.

In Khartoum State, OCHA reported the confirmation of landmines in multiple locations. Anti-personnel and anti-vehicle mines were detected in Mogran, Omdurman and Bahri.

"These devices are not only maiming and killing civilians but also blocking access to health services, markets and humanitarian aid," the office said.

OCHA said flooding in Blue Nile State displaced more than 100 people in Ed Damazine, the state capital, and destroyed at least 200 tents at Al-Karama camp on Friday. It's the latest challenge facing people who fled their homes due to conflict.

"Amid these overlapping crises, OCHA once again calls for sustained humanitarian access across Sudan and increased international support for vulnerable people in the country," the humanitarian office said.

