Two ancient nations open a new chapter: Israel's leading daily on PM Modi's visit

Tel Aviv, Feb 25 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his two-day Israel visit, a leading Israeli daily on Wednesday rolled out a warm and symbolic welcome on its front page, headlined: "Namaste Modi, Two Ancient Nations Open a New Chapter."

Prime Minister Modi is visiting Israel on Wednesday and Thursday. During this visit, both nations will establish new goals for their Strategic Partnership and further their shared vision for an innovative and prosperous future.

This will be PM Modi's second trip to Israel after his 2017 visit, which opened new avenues in defence, agriculture, and water management.

Leading Israeli daily, The Jerusalem Post's front page features a prominent photograph of PM Modi, accompanied by highlights of India's expanding partnership with Jerusalem and the evolving strategic ties between the two countries.

Describing the visit as a defining moment, the publication noted that while Israel has treated India as an important friend for years, the time has now come to elevate New Delhi to a top-tier strategic priority.

"The relationship has trust, history, and political chemistry," the newspaper added, while adding that both nations must now scale up implementation to match their shared potential.

According to India's Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi and his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, are set to review progress in their strategic partnership and chart the next steps in cooperation across key sectors, including defence and security, science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management, trade, the economy, and people-to-people exchanges.

During his visit, PM Modi is also expected to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog, underlining the high-level political engagement that defines the relationship.

The newspaper revisited the historic July 2017 visit when PM Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to travel to Israel, breaking decades of diplomatic hesitation. That landmark moment, when PM Modi landed at Ben-Gurion Airport, was widely regarded as a diplomatic breakthrough.

"This visit is an occasion to rejuvenate the bonds of our friendship," PM Modi had said during his 2017 trip, describing it as a groundbreaking chapter in bilateral relations.

'The Jerusalem Post' described the upcoming visit as more than ceremonial. It framed the trip as taking place at a time of significant geopolitical shifts, suggesting that the India-Israel relationship has matured into a stable pillar of both nations' foreign policies.

Netanyahu had famously greeted PM Modi during his previous visit with the words, "Prime Minister, we've been waiting for you for a long time."

India's Ambassador to Israel, J.P. Singh, told The Jerusalem Post that the visit comes after a gap of nearly nine years at the highest level and carries both symbolic and practical weight. He described it as a "very historic visit" that would mark the beginning of a "new phase" and a "new chapter" in bilateral ties.

Singh framed the visit as a political and strategic reset between two leaders who have maintained close contact over the years. The agenda is expected to focus on advanced technology, trade expansion, and deeper strategic cooperation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi, in his departure statement, has said that he is looking forward to his engagements with Netanyahu, aimed at further strengthening cooperation across various domains and exchanging views on regional and global issues.

"I will also have the honour of becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, an occasion that would be a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic ties that bind our two nations," he said.

The Prime Minister said that he eagerly looks forward to interacting with the members of the Indian diaspora, "who have for long been nurturing the India-Israel special friendship".

"I am confident that my State Visit will further consolidate the enduring bonds between the two countries, set new goals for the Strategic Partnership, and advance our shared vision for a resilient, innovative and prosperous future," PM Modi added.

--IANS

jk/sd/