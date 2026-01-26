Trump, Bill Gates, US Governors, lawmakers salute India’s Republic Day

Washington, Jan 26 (IANS) US President Donald Trump, state governors, members of Congress, and philanthropist Bill Gates marked India’s 77th Republic Day with messages that showcased shared democratic beliefs, close people-to-people ties, and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

In a message released by the U.S. Embassy in India, President Trump congratulated the government and people of India on the occasion. He said the two countries share “a historic bond as the world’s oldest and largest democracies,” stressing the importance Washington places on the bilateral relationship.

Congressman Greg Landsman praised India’s democratic record and its growing global role. He described India as “the world’s largest democracy and a close friend of the United States,” and said the country is “a critical bulwark against global authoritarianism.”

Landsman said cooperation through frameworks such as the Quad and I2U2 remains important to maintaining a rules-based international order.

Congresswoman Kim Schrier said Republic Day marks the adoption of the Constitution of the world’s largest democracy and the values it represents. She said Washington state “deeply appreciates the contributions of the Indian and Indian American community to our state's cultural, educational, and economic life,” adding that their pledge to innovation, learning, and society benefits the wider society.

South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden congratulated India on 77 years as a Republic and pointed to growing cooperation between the two countries. He said recent discussions with Indian officials focussed on agriculture, trade, and tourism, and voiced confidence that the United States and India would continue building a stronger relationship.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte noted the contributions of Indian and Indian American communities to his state’s cultural, educational, and economic life. He praised their commitment towards innovation and learning and wished India a healthy and prosperous year ahead as it marked the Republic Day milestone.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen called Republic Day an extraordinary milestone and a moment for reflecting on shared values. He said Nebraska values its partnership with India and pointed to cooperation through trade, technology, agriculture, and cultural collaborations.

Bill Gates, Chair and Board Member of the Gates Foundation, in a video message, said Republic Day is an occasion to reflect on “the extraordinary promise India made to itself in 1950,” and said that promise continues to shape the country’s ambition.

Gates said India’s innovation is delivering results at scale, not only within the country but across the global south. He pointed to progress in health, agriculture, digital public infrastructure, and Artificial Intelligence.

Gates said he would attend the upcoming India AI Impact Summit and that his foundation would outline partnerships and commitments to help build an inclusive AI future. He praised Indian innovators for developing AI solutions that can save and improve millions of lives, advance social good, and fuel economic growth.

He additionally highlighted the role of the Indian diaspora in the United States, noting that its engagement continues to strengthen ties between the two countries.

--IANS

lkj/rad