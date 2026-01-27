Sudanese army says it entered Dilling after more than two years under siege

Khartoum, Jan 27 (IANS) The Sudanese army said that its forces had entered the southern city of Dilling after breaking a siege imposed for more than two years by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allied Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North.

In a brief statement on Monday, the army said its troops, backed by allied forces, opened the main access road to the city following a successful operation that drove out the besieging forces, destroyed their vehicles, and secured the movement of civilians and essential supplies.

An eyewitness told Xinhua that army units entered Dilling following clashes in areas surrounding the city, adding that residents later emerged to welcome the troops.

Meanwhile, videos circulating on social media showed scenes of celebration involving government forces and local residents.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF, Xinhua news agency reported.

Dilling had been under siege since the early months of the conflict that erupted more than two years ago, triggering a severe humanitarian crisis as basic supply routes were cut off.

Also on Monday, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army chief and head of Sudan's ruling council, reiterated the military's determination to end the 'rebellion' and prevent its return.

Since mid-April 2023, fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions both inside and outside Sudan.

Since seizing the army's last stronghold in western Darfur last October, the RSF has shifted its focus eastward, aided by its local allies, namely the Sudan People's Liberation Movement, North faction led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu.

Since then, the paramilitary group has tightened its grip on West Kordofan, taken Heglig home to Sudan's largest oil field and intensified its siege of Kadugli.

A UN-backed assessment last year already confirmed famine in Kadugli, which has been under RSF siege for more than a year and a half.

The assessment said conditions in Dilling were likely similar, but security issues and a lack of access have prevented a formal declaration.

