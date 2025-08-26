Sri Lankan court grants bail to former President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Colombo, Aug 26 (IANS) Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupili Lankapura on Tuesday granted bail to former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on three surties of five million Lankan rupees each. Wickremesinghe has been named as a suspect in connection with the alleged misuse of government funds worth 16.6 million Lankan rupees for private overseas visit taken by a group of 10, local media reported.

A further magisterial inquiry was scheduled for October 29, Sri Lanka's leading newspaper 'Daily Mirror' reported. Wickremesinghe was taken into custody on August 22 by the country’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over allegations of misuse of state funds regarding a private overseas trip. It was the first such arrest of a former President in the nation’s history.

Wickremesinghe was summoned by the CID over allegations of misuse of State funds and subsequently arrested following a four-hour-long statement.

Extensive security arrangements were made as Wickremesinghe was produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court on August 22 where a huge crowd of supporters had also gathered.

The investigation relates to Wickremesinghe's September 2023 visit to the United Kingdom during his tenure as President to attend a University of Wolverhampton graduation ceremony for his wife, Maithree Wickremesinghe. The investigators alleged that State funds were used for travel and security expenses.

According to the CID's investigation, the trip, which involved a group of 10, is estimated to have cost the Government approximately 16.9 million Lankan rupees.

However, former President dismissed the allegations, insisting that his wife covered her own expenses and no State funds were misused.

Previously, as part of the ongoing investigation, the CID also took statements from his former Private Secretary, Sandra Perera, and former Presidential secretary Saman Ekanayake over their roles in arranging the visit.

Earlier in June, the CID informed the Fort Magistrate’s Court that it had initiated an investigation into the foreign trips made by the former President during his Presidency.

While laying out the facts before Court, CID officers stated that the probe is being carried out under the Offences Against Public Property Act.

--IANS

akl/as