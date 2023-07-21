Ranil Wickremesinghe
J·Jul 21, 2023, 06:13 pm
Ensure life of respect, dignity to Tamil community in SL: PM Modi to Wickremesinghe
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Modi's "Neighborhood First" strategy guides India-Sri Lanka relations
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe Reiterates Commitment To 'One China' Policy
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
SL's Wickremesinghe Congratulates India's New President
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
SL President Vows To Crackdown On Protesters
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Lanka's new Prez
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Wickremesinghe elected Lankan president, to serve till November 2024
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Acting Sri Lanka President warns to stop 'fascism'
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Sri Lanka's cabinet of ministers to resign if new govt formed: PM's
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
India stands with people of Sri Lanka: MEA
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
China employed 'Debt Trap Diplomacy' to gain strategic edge over SL: Think tank
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Amidst public protest, SL President decides to resign on July 13
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Ready to accept party leaders' decision: SL President
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Sri Lanka will need $5 bn in 6 months for essentials: Wickremesinghe
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Sri Lanka PM holds discussions with FAO, UNDP representatives
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Sri Lanka appeals farmers to plant more rice as food shortage looms
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.