Sri Lanka sets up four committees to address issues triggered by Middle East tensions

Colombo, March 17 (IANS) The Sri Lankan government has approved the establishment of four special committees to address economic and social disruptions arising from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, following a proposal submitted by the president.

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The decision, endorsed by the cabinet of ministers, aims to ensure continuity in essential services, stabilise supply chains, and mitigate the impact on daily life as global uncertainties begin to affect the country's economy.

An energy-focused committee was set up and tasked with securing uninterrupted access to fuel, gas, and coal. Chaired by the minister of foreign affairs, foreign employment, and tourism, the committee will oversee urgent procurement measures and identify alternative supply sources, including new international suppliers, to maintain stable energy availability, Xinhua News Agency reported.

In parallel, a separate committee headed by the prime minister has been assigned to oversee public service. Its mandate includes ensuring that government operations continue efficiently, while supporting overall economic activity and maintaining the delivery of essential services to the public.

Another committee, led by the minister of transport, highways, and urban development, will monitor the distribution of essential goods. This body is expected to ensure that both public and private supply chains continue to function without disruption and that goods remain accessible to consumers at reasonable prices, avoiding shortages in the market.

Addressing the social dimension of the crisis, a fourth committee, chaired by the minister of rural development, social security, and community empowerment, has been tasked with identifying the impact on vulnerable groups. It will coordinate with relevant institutions to deliver timely support and respond to emerging challenges affecting daily living conditions.

The ongoing conflict in Middle East, which erupted following US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials. In response, Iran launched drone and missile attacks targeting the US and Israel, regional capitals and allied forces in West Asia.

--IANS

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