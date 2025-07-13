South Korean Prez appoints special envoys to EU, France, Britain, India

Seoul, July 13 (IANS) South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday appointed special envoys to the European Union (EU), France, Britain and India, the presidential office said, as part of broader diplomatic outreach efforts.

Lee appointed former Environment Minister Yoon Yeo-joon, a renowned strategist from the conservative camp, as the chief of a delegation to the EU, which will depart for Europe on Monday.

Former Justice Minister Kang Gum-sil will head to France on Tuesday as a special envoy.

Rep. Choo Mi-ae of the ruling Democratic Party will lead a delegation to Britain, and former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum was appointed as a special envoy for India. They will both leave South Korea on Wednesday.

Kim Chong-in, a former interim leader of the main opposition People Power Party, is believed to be highly considered as Lee's special envoy to the United States, reported Yonhap news agency.

The presidential office has been consulting with 14 countries over the dispatch of special envoys, Woo Sang-ho, presidential secretary for political affairs, said last week.

"It is true the government is seeking to dispatch special envoys to major nations," the presidential office said in a notice, without providing further details, citing ongoing consultations with counterparts, on July 4.

The move is seen as an effort to strengthen the foundation for summit diplomacy by sending special envoys who can brief on Lee's state affairs policy and deliver friendly messages to widen exchange.

A presidential official said the government plans to appoint special envoys who can appropriately explain the new government's governing philosophy and foreign policy agenda.

The presidential office was reportedly mulling whether to send a special envoy to Russia amid Moscow's deepening military alignment with North Korea. Former President Yoon Suk Yeol dispatched a policy consultation delegation to the US and Japan after he was elected.

Former President Moon Jae-in had sent special envoys to the US, China, Japan, Russia and the EU early in his presidency, while former President Park Geun-hye sent special envoys to the US and China following her election.

