South Korea: Lee set to attend UN General Assembly in New York next week

Seoul: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will travel to New York next week to attend the UN General Assembly, where he will deliver an address and preside over an open debate of the UN Security Council, the presidential office said Friday.

Lee will depart Monday for a five-day visit, marking his first appearance at the annual global forum since taking office in June, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac told reporters. His attendance coincides with South Korea's assumption of the rotating presidency of the Security Council this month.

He is due to deliver a keynote address at the 80th session of the General Assembly at the UN headquarters on Tuesday.

"In the address, President Lee will declare the return of a democratic Republic of Korea, present our government's diplomatic vision including policy on the Korean Peninsula, and explain Korea's contributions toward achieving peace and prosperity for humanity," Wi said, referring to South Korea's official name.

As chair of the 15-member Security Council, Lee will preside over an open debate on Wednesday on artificial intelligence (AI), and its implications for global peace and security. It would mark the first time a South Korean president has led such a session.

On the sidelines of the multilateral forum, Lee is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and leaders from countries including France, Italy, Uzbekistan, the Czech Republic and Poland to discuss practical cooperation, Wi said.

A one-on-one meeting with US President Donald Trump is not planned, Wi said, though the two leaders could meet informally during the gathering.

Seoul and Washington have not arranged a meeting between Lee and Trump in New York, as the two leaders held a bilateral summit in Washington last month and Lee could meet him again if Trump attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to be hosted by South Korea in late October, Wi said.

"(Lee) already held a meeting with President Trump relatively recently, and another meeting remains possible in October," Wi said.

"Given the complex schedule and circumstances surrounding the UN session, no such meeting is currently planned."

While Lee may exchange views on ongoing trade negotiations with US administration officials and lawmakers during his stay, the security adviser said formal trade talks are not likely on the sidelines of the UN assembly.

Although Chinese President Xi Jinping is not scheduled to attend the UN session, Wi expressed optimism about Xi's possible visit to South Korea for the APEC summit and said a bilateral summit would be expected if he comes.

Lee is also not slated to hold a separate meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in New York, Wi said, though exchanges between the two leaders will continue following their summit in Tokyo last month, Yonhap news agency reported.

On the first day, Lee is scheduled to meet BlackRock CEO Larry Fink to discuss cooperation in AI and energy transformation. He will also meet members of the US Congress to seek their support in strengthening bilateral ties and hold a meeting with Korean residents in the US, according to the office.

On Thursday, Lee will attend an investor relations session with global investors to introduce his government's economic policy and call for investment in the Korean market.

