Russia expects next Putin-Trump meeting after Alaska to be held in Russia

Moscow, Aug 9 (IANS) Following the upcoming Alaska summit, Russia expects the next meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump to be held in Russia, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said Saturday.

"If we look ahead, then, naturally, we should aim for the next meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump to take place on Russian territory," Ushakov was quoted by TASS news agency as saying. "A corresponding invitation has already been sent to the US President," Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier today, amid signs of progress towards a Ukraine War ceasefire, Trump announced a path-breaking summit with Putin next Friday, a meeting on which the future of the 25 per cent punitive tariff on India for buying Russian oil may hinge.

Crowning three days of fast developments, Trump announced on Truth Social on Friday, “The highly anticipated meeting between myself and Putin will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska”.

“Further details to follow.”, he said in the Truth Social post.

It was a quick turnaround because Trump had said on Thursday that he was “very disappointed” with Putin, even as he spoke of progress in discussions with him.

While speaking to reporters before the summit announcement, Trump said, “President Putin, I believe, wants to see peace, and [Ukraine’s President] Zelensky wants to see peace now”.

“I think that a lot of things happened recently that would make this go forward”, he said. “I'm not going to mention anything having to do with India”, alluding to the punitive tariff.

On Wednesday, he singled out India for the punitive tariff of 25 per cent for buying Russian oil, and this was seen as a ploy to put economic pressure on Moscow by getting New Delhi to cut off oil revenue to Moscow.

