Rights group demands accountability after Pakistan's deadly airstrike on Kabul hospital

Kabul, March 17 (IANS) A leading human rights organisation on Tuesday condemned Pakistan's bombardment of a rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, which claimed lives of more than 400 people, seeking medical care and recovery.

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The International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) demanded independent probe into this incident and accountability for those responsible.

The statement comes after Afghan officials reported that Pakistani airstrike targeted the 2,000-bed Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul's Pul-e-Charkhi area, killing more than 400 people and injuring 250 others.

The statement released on X reads, "The International Human Rights Foundation strongly condemns the reported bombardment by Pakistan of a rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan treating drug addicts, an attack that has reportedly killed a large number of vulnerable patients seeking medical care and recovery."

"Facilities dedicated to treatment, rehabilitation, and humanitarian care must never become targets in any conflict or security operation. Patients in such institutions are among the most vulnerable members of society — individuals who came seeking help, dignity, and a chance to rebuild their lives. We are deeply disturbed by reports that many of the victims were unarmed civilians undergoing treatment," it added.

The IHRF demanded immediate measures to ensure the protection of medical and rehabilitation facilities and stressed that the attacks on medical institutions violate the "most basic principles of international humanitarian law and human rights norms."

The statement reads, "The International Human Rights Foundation calls for: An independent international investigation into this incident. Accountability for those responsible. Immediate measures to ensure the protection of medical and rehabilitation facilities. Attacks on medical institutions violate the most basic principles of international humanitarian law and human rights norms. The world must not remain silent when places of healing are turned into sites of tragedy."

Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior spokesperson Abdul Matin Qane on Tuesday warned that the country will give a "teeth-breaking response" to the deadly airstrikes carried out by Pakistan in Kabul.

Qane said recovery efforts were being made on Tuesday as emergency teams were searching for bodies under the rubble, Afghanistan-based Ariana News reported.

He said Afghanistan considers Pakistan's latest strike as major escalation and warned of a response.

He said, "Such attacks cannot go unanswered,” reiterating that Afghan authorities consider the incident a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty, Ariana News reported.

The incident marks a sharp escalation in tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan in recent weeks due to airstrikes, artillery fire, and accusations from both sides.

--IANS

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