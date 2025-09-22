Rewarding terror: Netanyahu on UK, Canada and Australia recognising Palestine

Jerusalem, Sep 22 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lashed out at Britain, Canada, and Australia after the three nations announced their recognition of a Palestinian state, accusing them of "rewarding terror" in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas assault.

He reiterated that Israel would never allow the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River.

"There will be no Palestinian state. The response to the latest attempt to force upon us a terror state in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the United States," Netanyahu declared.

Directing his message at the governments of the three countries, he said, "I have a clear message to those leaders who are recognising a Palestinian state after the horrendous October 7 massacre: You are rewarding terror with an enormous prize. And I have another message for you: It's not going to happen. There will be no Palestinian state to the west of the Jordan River."

Reaffirming his longstanding opposition to Palestinian statehood, Netanyahu highlighted his commitment to expanding Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

"For years, I have prevented the creation of that terror state, against tremendous pressure, both domestic and from abroad. We have done this with determination and with astute statesmanship. Moreover, we have doubled the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, and we will continue on this path," he said.

The move by Britain, Canada, and Australia to formally recognise Palestine comes as part of a wider international effort to revive momentum for a two-state solution, though the decision has been strongly criticised by both Israel and the United States.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar also condemned the decision, calling it a grave misstep.

"Most countries in the world have already recognised a Palestinian state in the past. It was wrong in the past, too. But those governments that decided to join the recognition precisely now are also doing an immoral, outrageous, and especially ugly action," he remarked.

Sa'ar argued that such recognition, coming at a time when Israel is engaged in a military campaign against Hamas, would go down in history as shameful.

"The governments that decided to do so after October 7th, and when Israel is still engaged in a difficult military campaign against Hamas and its partners, will be remembered with eternal shame. This is a prize for Hamas and a reward for terrorism. It is also an unjustified reward for the Palestinian Authority," he said.

He further pointed to recent US sanctions against the Palestinian Authority, accusing it of incentivising terror by paying stipends to convicted attackers.

"Only recently, the US announced measures against the PA and its leaders, among other things, due to the continuation of its policy to reward terrorists by paying them salaries. I am encouraged by the reactions of the opposition in the 'recognising countries' that firmly and clearly oppose the moves of their governments and see it as a wrong and distorted move. We still have many friends in these countries, too," he added.

Stressing that Israel's sovereignty would not be undermined by outside pressure, Sa'ar concluded, "But the guarantee that a Palestinian state will not be established -- and it will not be established -- is the opposition of the nation in Israel. The nation opposes this delusional idea with an overwhelming, unprecedented majority."

"Our future will not be determined in London or Paris. It will be determined in Jerusalem. We will continue to fight resolutely on the diplomatic front against moves that would endanger Israel and its future. Our friends in the world will also stand by our side, and chief among them -- the United States of America. And the eternity of Israel will not lie!" he added.

