Reset in India-Bangladesh ties brings sharp focus on border security

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The elections that were held recently in Bangladesh have not just been a turning point for the country, but have also ensured the much-needed resetting of ties with India. This reset in New Delhi-Dhaka ties brings into sharp focus key issues like border security among other things. However, Indian officials are hopeful that ties henceforth will only improve.

Read More

Under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman it is diplomacy as usual and this has come as a breather not just for New Delhi, but Dhaka as well.

Bangladesh watchers say that the Narendra Modi government was no doubt under pressure regarding relations with Bangladesh. However, the government smartly played the wait and watch game and refrained from passing unwanted comments.

The experts say that the government was confident that the anti-India rhetoric would die down after the elections. Hence the patience game was a smart move by the Indian government, experts also say.

In the Intelligence circles there is plenty of activity as both countries have agreed to keep the borders secure. Both sides are working closely on ensuring that illegal immigration does not take place.

With elections in Assam and West Bengal round the corner, this is one area that the Indian security agencies would keep a close watch on.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that there would be plenty of attempts to ensure that illegal immigrants are pushed into the election-bound states in large numbers.

This is being done to create communal disharmony and disrupt law and order ahead of the elections, the official added.

One key development that took place is the visit by Bangladesh’s Military Intelligence chief Major General Mohammad Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury.

During his visit that had been kept under wraps, he met with Parag Jain, chief of the Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW).

He also met with several other officials and this signalled normalisation of ties.

This visit was a high profile one and signals that both countries are eager to work closely and take the relationship to new heights.

Such visits and constant discussions are important due to issues at the border.

The entire border with Bangladesh cannot be fenced as the terrain is not conducive. This opens up a route for touts who are tasked with bringing in illegal immigrants. In the absence of a fence, the way to man the borders is through talks.

In the wake of the Intelligence agencies warning that illegal immigrants are looking to enter in large number, such visits and discussions become very important, the official added.

Prior to the elections, there was a lot of Pakistani meddling in Bangladesh. This appears to have come down significantly, another official said.

Rahman during his election campaign had made it clear that for him, it would be a 'Bangladesh first' policy. This signalled that he would not entertain any nation that would be looking to bring down his country.

Experts say that for Bangladesh, India is an important player and in terms of economics and security, relations between the two nations need to be rock solid.

While the visit by the Military Intelligence chief is a clear sign of things looking up, the arrest of the killers of Osman Hadi by the West Bengal Police is a very crucial development.

Hadi, a student leader was shot in the head during an election campaign. This was used as an anti-India propaganda by many in Bangladesh.

India was being blamed for sheltering the killers of Hadi. However the Indian government made it clear that it never allowed its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of the friendly people of Bangladesh.

The Special Task Force of the West Bengal Police said that it had detained two Bangladeshi nationals in Bongaon.

"There was secret credible information that two Bangladeshi nationals, after committing serious crimes including extortion and murder in Bangladesh, had fled their country and illegally entered India, and were trying to take shelter in the border area of Bongaon with the intention of crossing back into Bangladesh when an opportunity arises.

"Acting on this information, a raid was conducted, and two Bangladeshi nationals were intercepted, namely (1) Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud (37 years), resident of Patuakhali, Bangladesh, and (2) Alamgir Hossain (34 years), resident of Dhaka, Bangladesh from the area of Bongaon in the intervening night of 7/8-03-2026,” the police said in a statement.

These arrests will ensure that the anti-India rhetoric will collapse.

An official said that both the Indian and Bangladesh government have been working closely towards improving relations rather than sharpening the rhetoric.

--IANS

vn/rad