Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska underway

Anchorage (Alaska), Aug 16 (IANS) Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, on Friday, held a crucial meeting at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Anchorage, Alaska, which is still underway for more than an hour, media reported.

The talks are being held in a three-on-three format, but the leaders of the two countries began communicating on the airfield after arriving in Alaska, TASS media reported.

Putin and Trump left their planes almost simultaneously and got into the American leader's Cadillac, where they had a private conversation on the way to the talks.

The Russian leader's plane landed at the military base at 21:54 Moscow time (10:54 local time), TASS media reported.

Trump's "Air Force One" landed there shortly before.

The welcoming ceremony on the airfield began at 22:10 Moscow time, and official negotiations with representatives of the delegations of both sides began 15 minutes later.

Earlier on Friday, the red carpet was given a final clean before President Trump stepped out of Air Force One at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to meet Putin to discuss the end of the war in Ukraine.

Despite being arranged in just a few days, Friday's high-stakes meeting is unfolding with the kind of strict protocol usually seen at long-planned summits.

Everything from the timing of the arrivals to the exact parking spots of the planes has been carefully negotiated.

Neither leader wants to appear to be waiting for the other. While Trump arrived first, he remained on board until Putin was ready to greet him.

The red carpet, a traditional sign of respect, is also framed by a display of US military power four F-22 Raptor fighter jets lined up alongside it.

At events like this, no image or moment is left to chance.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov will accompany President Putin for his landmark talks with US President Trump.

"The Russian officials accompanying President Vladimir Putin in the talks with the US delegation will be foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," Russia state media report said, quoting the Kremlin.

This comes after Washington announced at the last minute that the leaders would not be meeting alone.

Wearing his signature red tie, Trump walked down the red carpet at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and waited for Putin's arrival.

Both leaders, dressed in dark suits, shook hands firmly before walking side by side down the carpet, greeted by cheers from people gathered on the tarmac.

Trump offered a brief salute as US military aircraft roared overhead.

The tarmac at Elmendorf Air Base welcomed Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. A red carpet, arranged in an L-shape, leads the way to a platform marked "ALASKA 2025". Lining the carpet are four F-22 Raptor fighter jets a striking sight, given that squadrons stationed at Elmendorf are tasked with intercepting Russian aircraft that approach US airspace.

According to the White House, Trump met Alaska's two US Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan along with Governor Mike Dunleavy.

Trump's one-on-one meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his first term were shrouded in a degree of mystery. With only a translator inside the room, it was often unclear what exactly was discussed.

The addition of two aides to Friday's session — Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US special envoy Steve Witkoff — could allow for greater clarity once the meeting concludes, particularly if Russia offers an accounting of events that differs from the US perspective.

The White House has said that Trump will not be alone for his meeting with Putin, and will instead be joined by Rubio and Witkoff.

The post-meeting lunch will also be attended by Rubio, Witkoff, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Trump's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

--IANS

int/khz