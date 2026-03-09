Punjab: Cross-border drug smuggling racket busted, 9 kg heroin seized

Amritsar, March 9 (IANS) In a major crackdown on cross-border narcotics trafficking, Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence unit in Amritsar has arrested a drug smuggler and seized around 9 kg of heroin from his possession, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, acting on a secret tip-off, the Counter-Intelligence Amritsar team launched an operation and apprehended the suspected smuggler. During the search, a large quantity of heroin was recovered from him. The seized consignment is estimated to be worth crores of rupees in the international market.

The recovery is being seen as a significant breakthrough against the cross-border narcotics smuggling network operating in the region.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused was in contact with a drug trafficker based in Pakistan. Acting on the instructions of Pakistani handlers, the accused was tasked with further supplying the narcotics consignment within Punjab.

Police suspect that the network may be operating at an international level and that several other individuals could also be involved in the smuggling racket.

In this connection, a case has been registered under the NDPS Act at the State Special Operation Cell police station in Amritsar. Police have registered an FIR and initiated further investigation into the matter.

Officials said efforts are underway to trace the entire network linked to the smuggling operation. The police are trying to identify the individuals involved and determine where the narcotics consignment was meant to be delivered. Authorities added that more significant revelations could emerge during the course of the investigation.

Punjab Police said its campaign against drug trafficking in the state will continue relentlessly. It reiterated that the government is fully committed to making Punjab safe and drug-free and that no one involved in the narcotics trade will be spared.

--IANS

sn/uk