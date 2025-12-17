Tashkent, Dec 17 (IANS) Several Asian nations have recently witnessed protests related to various issues involving China, sparking discussions regarding cross-border practices and their implications for international relations. The protests in Kazakhstan, Nepal, the Philippines, and other countries showcase broader regional attention to China’s external activities, a report has stated.

Recent gatherings in Kazakhstan were related to the unresolved case of Alimur Turganbay, a Kazakh citizen who went missing in July 2024 after an encounter with Chinese border officers. Human rights groups have reported other cases as well, which involve Kazakh nationals, contributing to ongoing public attention on border-related procedures, according to a report in an Uzbekistan-based online publication 'Zamin'.

Similar protests were held in Nepal after a portrait of the Chinese head of state was found in the headquarters of the Communist Party of Nepal, sparking reaction from people. Participants in the Philippines expressed over maritime incidents at Scarborough Shoal, while activists in South Korea expressed concern about perceived external influence on domestic political processes.

"Some reports suggested that diplomatic communications from China may have played a role in local responses, although this information has not been independently confirmed. Analysts note that these developments align with a wider international discussion regarding China’s external engagements. Frequently cited examples include the 2018 detentions of Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, as well as concerns surrounding exit bans, international notices, and alleged monitoring of overseas communities," the report stated.

"Europe has also taken steps in response to related concerns. France’s domestic intelligence services reported the closure of nine sites described as informal Chinese 'police stations,' noting their potential role in observing diaspora communities. Officials also pointed to continued monitoring activities, particularly regarding Taiwan. In November 2025, China announced an investigation involving Taiwanese legislator Shen Buang, but both the US State Department and Interpol declined to participate, citing the political nature of the request," it added.

G7 member states also issued a statement voicing concern over cross-border pressure and its potential effect on sovereignty and human rights frameworks. Experts have stressed that governments and international institutions have increasingly focused on these issues in recent years.

The Zamin report stated: "The demonstrations across Kazakhstan, Nepal, the Philippines, and other countries reflect broader regional attention to China’s external activities. Observers suggest that these developments may influence future diplomatic dialogue and policy discussions in the Asia-Pacific region."

